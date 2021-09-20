Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $20.31. 142,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,907. Digi International has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.79 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.