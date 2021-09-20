Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $20.31. 142,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,907. Digi International has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.79 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.