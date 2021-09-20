Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.53.

NYSE DFS opened at $123.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

