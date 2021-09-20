DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DISH Network by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

DISH Network stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

