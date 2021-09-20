Docebo’s (DCBO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.00.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO stock opened at C$110.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -152.90. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$40.29 and a 12-month high of C$117.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.58.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.