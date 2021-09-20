DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff Sells 6,387 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DocuSign alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,027. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.74. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.