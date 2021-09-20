DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $277.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -322.95 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,544 shares of company stock worth $25,959,804. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.