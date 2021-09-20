Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $503.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.31 and its 200-day moving average is $448.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

