DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Down 9.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 65,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,185,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several brokerages have commented on DOYU. Citigroup began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.97.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 628,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DouYu International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DouYu International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 694,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

