Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 7.1%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.68 and last traded at $88.92. Approximately 7,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,939,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

