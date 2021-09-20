DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

DRDGOLD has increased its dividend by 1,278.5% over the last three years.

NYSE DRD opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $781.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DRDGOLD stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 204.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

