Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,028 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 110,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

LUV opened at $49.08 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

