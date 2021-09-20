Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.84 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.