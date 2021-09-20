Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $119.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

