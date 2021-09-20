Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 530,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.