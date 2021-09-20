e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,411,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,589,000 after buying an additional 233,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,869,000 after buying an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NYSE ELF opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

