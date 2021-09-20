e-Money (NGM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.70 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, e-Money has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003490 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and $1.70 million worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00172891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00111937 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.09 or 0.06982159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.58 or 1.00399300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.12 or 0.00780501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

