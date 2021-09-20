Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $152.34 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $152,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,490. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.44 and its 200-day moving average is $232.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

