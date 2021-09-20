Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $190.23 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 957,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $190,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.66. 19,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.