Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of United Rentals worth $123,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $11.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

