Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Constellation Brands worth $137,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.91.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.04. 9,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average is $227.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

