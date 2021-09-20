Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Eaton worth $162,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,735. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

