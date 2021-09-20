Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $108,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $221.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

