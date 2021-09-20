Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $215,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,492,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.34 on Monday, hitting $658.37. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,752. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $348.68 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $677.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

