Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of EAXR stock remained flat at $$3.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

