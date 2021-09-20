Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of EAXR stock remained flat at $$3.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
