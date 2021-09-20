Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of ETG opened at $22.45 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

