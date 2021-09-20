EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0074

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $341,092.70 and approximately $1,401.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,570.09 or 1.01548271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00077345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002477 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

