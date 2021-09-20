Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

