Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 30.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

