Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms recently commented on EFGSY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Eiffage stock remained flat at $$20.50 during trading hours on Monday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

