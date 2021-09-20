ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $57.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,771.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,967. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,778.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,484.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

