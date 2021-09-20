ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,344. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

