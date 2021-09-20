ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 273.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clearway Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 223.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.