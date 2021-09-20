ELCO Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 37,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,695. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

