ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 245 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of The York Water worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 1,866.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The York Water by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in The York Water by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in The York Water during the 1st quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The York Water by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YORW stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $580.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

