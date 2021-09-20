ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,908.7% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,815,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 55,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,168. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $126.06. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.