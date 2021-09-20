ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $29.02. 163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $232.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

