Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Up 3%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.67. 9,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 795,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,016,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,853,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

