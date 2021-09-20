Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0406

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $17.99 million and $342,151.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00174702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00112469 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.91 or 0.06994339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,886.05 or 0.99856459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.43 or 0.00785667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

