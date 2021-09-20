Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $677,900.45 and approximately $8,622.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00121626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

