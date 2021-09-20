Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.20). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELOX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $248,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.