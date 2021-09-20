eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 696,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. eMagin has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $179.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $30,040.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,817. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,121 shares of company stock worth $73,072. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

