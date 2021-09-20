Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of EMMA stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.89.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.