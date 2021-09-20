Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EMMA stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

