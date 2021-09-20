Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR traded up 0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 26.08. 479,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.39.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

