ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.70 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.81 ($13.89).

ENI stock opened at €10.95 ($12.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.29. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion and a PE ratio of -156.43.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

