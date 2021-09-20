Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $154.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00132130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044622 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.