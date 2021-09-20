Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,492 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,918,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,007,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

