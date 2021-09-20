Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $385,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,702.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.