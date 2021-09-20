Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHE stock opened at $186.37 on Monday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $157.93 and a 12 month high of $199.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $185.41.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

