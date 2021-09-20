Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MSA Safety by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MSA Safety by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in MSA Safety by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE MSA opened at $151.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $376,852.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,994,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

