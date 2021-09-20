Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after acquiring an additional 225,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $87.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

